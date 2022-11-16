Insider Buying: CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CFO Purchases 9,000 Shares of Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) CFO Ryan Lockwood bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,614.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CarParts.com Trading Up 11.1 %

CarParts.com stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,514,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,422. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.79. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -552.00 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in CarParts.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About CarParts.com

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRTS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CarParts.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on CarParts.com to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

