Insider Buying: ClearView Wealth Limited (ASX:CVW) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

ClearView Wealth Limited (ASX:CVW – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey Black acquired 50,000 shares of ClearView Wealth stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.49 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,500.00 ($16,442.95).

ClearView Wealth Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97.

ClearView Wealth Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from ClearView Wealth’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. ClearView Wealth’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

ClearView Wealth Company Profile

ClearView Wealth Limited provides life insurance, superannuation, and investments products and services in Australia. It operates through two segments, Life Insurance and Wealth Management. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance protection products, including term life, permanent disability, trauma and critical illness benefits, child cover, accident covers, income protection, and business expense covers through financial advisers.

Featured Articles

