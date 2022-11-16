Insider Buying: Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW – Get Rating) insider John Abernethy bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.54 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,860.00 ($7,288.59).
John Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 6th, John Abernethy bought 24,527 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.51 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,557.82 ($8,428.07).
Clime Investment Management Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.67.
Clime Investment Management Cuts Dividend
Clime Investment Management Company Profile
Clime Investment Management Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to private wealth groups, self managed superannuation funds, family offices and individual investors. The firm manages client focused portfolios and funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
