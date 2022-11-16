Insider Buying: Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Director Purchases 2,250 Shares of Stock

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) Director Allison M. Destefano purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $10,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,369.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Envela Stock Down 1.8 %

ELA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.80. 376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,601. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Envela Co. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $8.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envela

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envela in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Envela by 42.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Envela by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envela in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Envela by 300.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 56,230 shares during the period. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

