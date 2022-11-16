Insider Buying: Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) COO Acquires 6,053 Shares of Stock

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) COO Andrew Cittadine acquired 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $18,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at $42,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Monopar Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

MNPR traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.76. 36,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,024. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 529.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Monopar Therapeutics

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MNPR shares. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.