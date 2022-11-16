Insider Selling: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells 58,667 Shares of Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 58,667 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $3,443,752.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,954,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,446,407.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 4.2 %
Harmony Biosciences stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.10. 1,004,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,480. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $61.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average of $47.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.56.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.85. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. Research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on HRMY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.
About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
