Insider Selling: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells 58,667 Shares of Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 58,667 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $3,443,752.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,954,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,446,407.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 4.2 %

Harmony Biosciences stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.10. 1,004,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,480. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $61.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average of $47.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.85. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. Research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 62.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 33.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth $2,881,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 19.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 566,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,551,000 after buying an additional 90,484 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRMY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.