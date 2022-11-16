Insider Selling: Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Director Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) Director Paul F. Folino sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $48,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lantronix Price Performance

Lantronix stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $193.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 2.26. Lantronix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantronix

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 12.3% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,444,000 after buying an additional 283,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 55.2% during the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 1,066,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 379,353 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lantronix during the first quarter worth about $6,871,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 4.3% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 756,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LTRX shares. StockNews.com lowered Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Lantronix from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Featured Articles

