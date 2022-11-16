Insider Selling: Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Director Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) Director Paul F. Folino sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $48,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Lantronix Price Performance
Lantronix stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $193.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 2.26. Lantronix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LTRX shares. StockNews.com lowered Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Lantronix from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.
