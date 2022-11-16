Insider Selling: Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MUR traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,284. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.05. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 16.84%.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

