Insider Selling: Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Insider Sells 21,768 Shares of Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) insider Stephen Galowitz sold 21,768 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $124,077.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,532.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Origin Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORGN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.68. 769,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 23.03, a current ratio of 23.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Origin Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,031,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Origin Materials by 221.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,406 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Origin Materials by 45.7% during the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 462,663 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 301.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 964,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 723,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,823,000. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

