Insider Selling: Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Insider Sells 21,768 Shares of Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) insider Stephen Galowitz sold 21,768 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $124,077.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,532.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Origin Materials Stock Performance
NASDAQ ORGN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.68. 769,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 23.03, a current ratio of 23.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
About Origin Materials
Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.
