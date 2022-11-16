Insider Selling: Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Major Shareholder Sells 29,380 Shares of Stock

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 29,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $93,722.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 537,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,872.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
5Am Partners Iv, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 14th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 12,128 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $33,837.12.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 10,578 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $28,772.16.
- On Monday, October 31st, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 42,164 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $117,215.92.
- On Friday, September 16th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 351 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $614.25.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 285,067 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $553,029.98.
- On Thursday, September 8th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 304,322 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $550,822.82.
- On Tuesday, September 6th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 311,160 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $734,337.60.
- On Thursday, August 18th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 222,761 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $345,279.55.
Pear Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PEAR opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pear Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEAR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pear Therapeutics by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,758 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pear Therapeutics by 603.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,014,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after buying an additional 2,586,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pear Therapeutics by 195.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 610,984 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics by 574.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 211,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.
About Pear Therapeutics
Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.
Featured Articles
