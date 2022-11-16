Insider Selling: Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Major Shareholder Sells 29,380 Shares of Stock

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 29,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $93,722.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 537,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,872.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

5Am Partners Iv, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 12,128 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $33,837.12.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 10,578 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $28,772.16.

On Monday, October 31st, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 42,164 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $117,215.92.

On Friday, September 16th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 351 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $614.25.

On Wednesday, September 14th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 285,067 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $553,029.98.

On Thursday, September 8th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 304,322 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $550,822.82.

On Tuesday, September 6th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 311,160 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $734,337.60.

On Thursday, August 18th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 222,761 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $345,279.55.

Pear Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAR opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pear Therapeutics

PEAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pear Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEAR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pear Therapeutics by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,758 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pear Therapeutics by 603.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,014,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after buying an additional 2,586,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pear Therapeutics by 195.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 610,984 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics by 574.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 211,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

About Pear Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

Featured Articles

