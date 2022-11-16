Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $76,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,998.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PubMatic Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $849.11 million, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45.

PUBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PubMatic to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

