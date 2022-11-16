Insider Selling: Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) COO Sells 51,772 Shares of Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $1,993,739.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 191,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,355,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Rambus Stock Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ:RMBS traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $37.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,306. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.08 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85.
Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.40). Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.
Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.
