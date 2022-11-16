Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $215.33, but opened at $208.56. Inspire Medical Systems shares last traded at $211.20, with a volume of 4,446 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total value of $2,040,828.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on INSP shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.60.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.70 and its 200 day moving average is $190.75.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 8,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 428.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.