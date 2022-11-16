Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 589,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IART shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IART stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.57. 7,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,546. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.93. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $71.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

About Integra LifeSciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 595.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.