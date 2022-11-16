Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Trimmed by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,555 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intel by 19.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 639,671 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,702,000 after buying an additional 105,016 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Intel by 4.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Intel by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 198,013 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average is $34.88. The company has a market cap of $124.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, October 7th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

