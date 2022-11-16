Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $862,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 26,004 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 118.2% during the second quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,974,000 after purchasing an additional 48,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on IBKR. Barclays boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 2.3 %

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,367,511 shares in the company, valued at $190,253,183.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $12,545,800. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $74.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,928. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $82.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average of $63.14. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.