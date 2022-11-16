International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,900 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the October 15th total of 266,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock remained flat at $3.24 during trading hours on Tuesday. 112,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,439. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. On average, analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

ICAGY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from €1.40 ($1.44) to €1.45 ($1.49) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 180 ($2.12) to GBX 170 ($2.00) in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.15.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

