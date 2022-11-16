Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Short Interest Update

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the October 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Inuvo Price Performance
INUV stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. 1,855,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,881. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.69. The firm has a market cap of $42.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.88.
Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Inuvo
Inuvo Company Profile
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inuvo (INUV)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.