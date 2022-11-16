Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Short Interest Update

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the October 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

INUV stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. 1,855,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,881. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.69. The firm has a market cap of $42.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 28,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 91,700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 740.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 203,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 179,124 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 707,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the period. 20.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

