Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 452,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,845 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $33,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 787.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 926.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $80.63 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $88.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.85.

