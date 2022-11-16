Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a payout ratio of 93.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.7%.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Performance

ICMB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,911. The stock has a market cap of $53.75 million, a P/E ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $5.73.

Institutional Trading of Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 10.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) by 601.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,581 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

Featured Stories

