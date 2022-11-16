Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Glencore (GLEN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Glencore (LON: GLEN) in the last few weeks:

11/14/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 750 ($8.81) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/11/2022 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 680 ($7.99) price target on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 750 ($8.81) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/31/2022 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 700 ($8.23) to GBX 680 ($7.99). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 500 ($5.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/28/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 660 ($7.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/28/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 550 ($6.46) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/28/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 625 ($7.34) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/21/2022 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 700 ($8.23) price target on the stock.

10/14/2022 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 690 ($8.11) to GBX 660 ($7.76). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 700 ($8.23) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/11/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 760 ($8.93) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/5/2022 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 560 ($6.58) to GBX 500 ($5.88). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 690 ($8.11) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/22/2022 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 590 ($6.93) to GBX 640 ($7.52). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2022 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 700 ($8.23) price target on the stock.

Glencore Stock Performance

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 518.10 ($6.09) on Wednesday. Glencore plc has a 1 year low of GBX 346.40 ($4.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 548.50 ($6.45). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 494.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 479.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.08 billion and a PE ratio of 488.77.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

