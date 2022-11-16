Investors Buy Large Volume of RingCentral Call Options (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 15,662 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 134% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,695 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

RingCentral Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of RNG traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.59. 95,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,073. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.89. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $268.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.58.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $139,280.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,916.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $254,276.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $139,280.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,916.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,946 shares of company stock valued at $515,189 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 207.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,400 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 90.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,488,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,176 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at about $8,170,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 46.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,206,000 after acquiring an additional 492,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 129.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 825,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,162,000 after acquiring an additional 465,666 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

