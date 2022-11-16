Investors Purchase High Volume of Global X Uranium ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:URA)

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 16,493 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 197% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,547 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 168.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 134,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 84,192 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter worth $628,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 130.1% in the second quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 697,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,938,000 after acquiring an additional 394,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 77.3% in the second quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,685,000 after acquiring an additional 580,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 54,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,927. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75.

