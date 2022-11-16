Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 10.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Up 1.2 %

INVH opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.78. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.23.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.