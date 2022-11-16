Iofina (LON:IOF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.78

Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 22.78 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 20.58 ($0.24). Iofina shares last traded at GBX 20.75 ($0.24), with a volume of 283,205 shares changing hands.

Iofina Trading Down 3.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.93, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.56 million and a PE ratio of 518.75.

About Iofina

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

