Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.27. Approximately 27,255 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,044,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IOVA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.87.
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
