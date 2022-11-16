iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Holdings Increased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,201 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 58,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 536,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,678,000 after buying an additional 117,134 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,224,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 126,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,507,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.06. The stock had a trading volume of 646,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,793,121. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $155.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

