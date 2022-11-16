iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stake Cut by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110,282 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.22% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $45,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $540,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,218,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $96.42 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $116.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.82 and its 200-day moving average is $100.11.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.