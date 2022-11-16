iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Sold by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IXUS. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.91. 30,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,193. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.92. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

