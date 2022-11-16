iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bivin & Associates Inc.

Bivin & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,102 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 9.7% of Bivin & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bivin & Associates Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $8,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $24,413,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IUSB traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.07. 61,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,606. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.21. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $53.33.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

