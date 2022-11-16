iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Update

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,300 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the October 15th total of 188,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COMT stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $38.92. The company had a trading volume of 209,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,586. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average of $39.81. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $46.28.

Institutional Trading of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COMT. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

