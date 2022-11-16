iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTL) Shares Down 0.3%

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.40 and last traded at $20.41. 2,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 15,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.46.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 117,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 9.38% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

