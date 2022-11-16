iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,991,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,976 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $245,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $38.25. The company had a trading volume of 620,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,829,976. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.85. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $52.01.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

