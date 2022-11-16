iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 432,651 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 5,800,028 shares.The stock last traded at $24.83 and had previously closed at $24.83.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Germany ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3,118.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,217,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 934,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,709 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $22,804,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 817,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after acquiring an additional 638,232 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

