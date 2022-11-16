iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,409 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $23,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after buying an additional 5,029,648 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,895,000 after buying an additional 873,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,667,000 after buying an additional 372,166 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,850,000 after buying an additional 242,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 197.6% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 244,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,508,000 after buying an additional 162,461 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.42. The stock had a trading volume of 97,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,698. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

