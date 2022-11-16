iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,420 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.13% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $11,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25,693.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,230,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 3,217,856 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,269,000 after buying an additional 150,003 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,391,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,070,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,042,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,039,000 after buying an additional 62,730 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 160.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 984,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,790,000 after buying an additional 606,281 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $230.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.57. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $321.65.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.