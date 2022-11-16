iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,348,000 after acquiring an additional 25,160 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 592,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,487,000 after acquiring an additional 278,715 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 401,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 299,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,644,000 after buying an additional 18,812 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $230.97 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $280.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.74.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

