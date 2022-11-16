iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,126 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $40,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $128.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.63. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

