iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 1.1% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $23,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock traded down $3.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.04. The company had a trading volume of 111,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,197. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $291.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.