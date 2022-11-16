iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by King Wealth

King Wealth lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of King Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. King Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.43. 1,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,727. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.01.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

