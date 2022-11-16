iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. King Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,282. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.39. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $110.44.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

