iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,996 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after buying an additional 1,722,218 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,718,000 after acquiring an additional 44,225 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,983,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,641,000 after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,162,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,739,000 after purchasing an additional 414,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,278 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.46. 86,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,703,480. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $120.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.38.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

