iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Raised by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 27,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.58. The stock had a trading volume of 90,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,480. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.38. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $120.22.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
