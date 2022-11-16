iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Wealthsource Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 105.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,676 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $29,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 357.0% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 38,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 29,945 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027,896. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $130.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.81.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

