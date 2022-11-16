iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Short Interest Down 13.7% in October

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the October 15th total of 222,500 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iSpecimen

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISPC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iSpecimen in the first quarter worth $56,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iSpecimen by 78.3% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 62,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 27,243 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iSpecimen during the first quarter valued at $215,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iSpecimen by 903.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 64,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in iSpecimen by 166.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 102,241 shares during the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iSpecimen Trading Down 5.3 %

iSpecimen stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,447. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. iSpecimen has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $28.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

iSpecimen ( NASDAQ:ISPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 101.49%. The company had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISPC. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on iSpecimen from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on iSpecimen to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

Featured Stories

