Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) PT Raised to $38.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Evercore ISI to $38.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

JXN traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.65. 20,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,626. Jackson Financial has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at $6,920,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,219,000 after acquiring an additional 111,959 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 34,186 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,449,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,230,000 after acquiring an additional 107,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 352,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

