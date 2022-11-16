Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) PT Raised to $38.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Evercore ISI to $38.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.68% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Jackson Financial Price Performance
JXN traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.65. 20,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,626. Jackson Financial has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.57.
Institutional Trading of Jackson Financial
Jackson Financial Company Profile
Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jackson Financial (JXN)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.