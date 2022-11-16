Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Short Interest Update

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the October 15th total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 387.0 days.
Jamieson Wellness Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JWLLF remained flat at $24.59 during midday trading on Tuesday. Jamieson Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JWLLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Jamieson Wellness to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Jamieson Wellness Company Profile
Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jamieson Wellness (JWLLF)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.