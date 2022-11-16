Jbs S.A. (JBSAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.36 on December 5th

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.3561 per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Shares of JBSAY traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.35. 48,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,579. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. JBS has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JBS in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

