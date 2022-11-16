Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Sunday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $27.88 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $26.47. The consensus estimate for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $24.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2024 earnings at $12.40 EPS.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of BAMXF stock opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $65.50 and a fifty-two week high of $112.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.85.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.