JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.69.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JELD. Stifel Nicolaus cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on JELD-WEN to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Insider Activity at JELD-WEN

In other news, Director David G. Nord bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,363,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,587,166.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Nord acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 304,750 shares of company stock worth $3,031,076. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Trading Up 1.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50. The company has a market cap of $871.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 2.30.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.28. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.